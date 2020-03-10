Fluoroscopy system Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2023 Fluoroscopy system Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global fluoroscopy system market is expected to grow modestly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The fluoroscopic market is Influenced by many important factors which includes increased cost-efficiency, increasing number of orthopedic surgeries & angiography, real-time injury assessment, reduced radiation risks, higher visibility during surgical procedures and quick recovery, efficacy. The cost efficiency in the fluoroscopy system has played important role in driving its growth in the market. It has influenced the physicians as well as patients for the treatment. Growing number of orthopedic surgeries & angiography has resulted in increased use of fluoroscopy systems. The fluoroscopy system also helps in real-time injury assessment in athletes and others as it provides real-time moving images of internal structure of the patient which expands the use of fluoroscopy systems in the industry. In addition, the system improves the visibility for the surgeon during the surgery and helps in improved surgery. The fluoroscopy system has wide range of applications such as traumatology, orthopedics, vascular surgery and others which maximizes its use and helps in serving vast market. It needs small invasive which decreases the recovery duration of the patient and reduced stay in hospital.

The fluoroscopy system market is positively influenced by various aspect; however, beside these there are certain factors which limits its growth. The under-developed health infrastructure in many countries still restricts them in excessing basic health facilities in the nation. The fluoroscopy system reduces the radiation risks at a certain level although, there is still a chance of skin injury and other effect of radiation.

Global fluoroscopy system market can be segmented on the basis of end-use, application and product. Based on the end-use, the market is diversified as hospitals and diagnostic centres. On the basis of application, the market is further bifurcated as orthopedic, cardiovascular, pain management and trauma, neurology, gastrointestinal, urology and general surgery. According to the product, the market is further sub-divided as fluoroscopy devices and C-arms. Among the applications, the market is expected to be dominated by cardiovascular segment owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which is expected to fuel the demand for highly efficient diagnostic imaging tools. Furthermore, among the end-use, the hospital segment is expected to hold the largest share as improved infrastructure facilitates successful surgeries that mandates the use of fluoroscopy devices in the hospital.

The market is geographically analyzed into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and Rest of the world. The North-America has the largest market share of fluoroscopy systems in the global market due to several factors such as large amount of research & development activities continuing in the US which is ultimately contributing in the growth of North-American market. High frequency of chronic diseases and increasing preference of minimal invasive techniques surgeries also contribute in the market growth. Furthermore, increasing Importance of healthcare in major economies such as India and China are allowing the Asia-Pacific region to grow quickly and is also one of the fastest growing regions in the world.

The companies contributing in the global fluoroscopy system market includes GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Varian Medical Systems, Hologic Incorporation, Fujifilm Holding, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Block Imaging International, OrthoScan Incorporation and many more. The market consists of high competition between companies which are coming up with improved technology, innovation and new products more frequently. Companies prevailing in the market are looking for greater expansion and market share in the industry.

Research methodology

The market study of fluoroscopy system market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as Cardiovascular Research Foundation, European Society of Cardiology, Center for Pain Management and others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

The report is intended for fluoroscopic devices manufacturers, healthcare providers, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms.

Market Segmentation

Global Fluoroscopy system market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Fluoroscopy system Market Research and Analysis, By End-User

2. Global Fluoroscopy system Market Research and Analysis, By Application

3. Global Fluoroscopy system Market Research and Analysis, By Product

4. Global Fluoroscopy system Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global fluoroscopy system

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global fluoroscopy system market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global fluoroscopy system market.

