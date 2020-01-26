Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2019

Fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms are used in the study of human body parts providing live images, analogous to X-ray imaging. These equipments play major role in orthopedic surgeries, cardiac catheterization, lumbar puncture, biopsy, placement of interventional catheters into arteries and veins and interventional radiology procedures. Increasing preference of interventional radiology procedures is leading to faster growth of fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market. Interventional radiology is preferred because it causes less damage to tissues resulting in less pain and faster recovery.

Increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in the emerging economies is one of the major factors driving the fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market. According to the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, number of government hospitals has increased from 4,571 in 2000 to 11,993 in 2011 in India. Increase in number of hospitals lead to an increase in demand of the fluoroscopy equipment and mobile C-arms.

Fluoroscopy equipment held major share of the market in 2012 in terms of revenue while in terms of volume, mobile C-arm is leading the market. Mobile C-arms are further segmented into full size C-arms and mini C-arms and it is expected that full size C-arms will grow at faster pace in global fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market during the forecast period. The growth of full size C-arms is attributed to its multiple applications and technological advancements. Prices of these equipment vary widely in different geographical areas, owing to difference in manufacturing cost and price-based demand which depends on the economic conditions of various regions.

Demand for refurbished systems is restraining the market for new fluoroscopy and mobile C-arm equipment, as they cost much less than the new equipment. Therefore, demand for refurbished systems is high in developing regions such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Africa and Turkey. Although market for refurbished systems is growing, there are certain regulations governing the import and use of these equipment. As for instance, in Europe, only those equipment with CE mark are allowed to be marketed. However, relaxed policies in majority of developing regions are fueling the overall market for fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms.

Geographically, the global fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market is differentiated into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominated the fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market in 2012, both in terms of value and volume, owing to the high awareness about medical imaging devices, acceptance of new and innovative products, financial capability to purchase expensive machines and high infrastructure investment supporting healthcare development. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to presence of untapped opportunities, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about medical imaging procedures and their application in diagnosis and interventional radiology procedures.

The global fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market is characterized by the presence of few big market players including GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Hologic, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc. Competition among these market players is high which impels these market players to develop new technologies which provide better contrast images and user convenience with an array of applications.

