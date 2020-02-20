Fluoroscopy and C-arms Market Outlook – Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Growing geriatric population and increasing number of sports injuries worldwide are some of the predominant growth drivers of the fluoroscopy and C-arms market. For instance, in the U.S., about 30 million children and teens participate in various types of sports every year. This participation resulted in significant rise in sports-related injuries in the country. Moreover, technological advancement in fluoroscopy and C-arms equipment, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising number of interventional radiology surgeries are also driving the growth of global fluoroscopy and C-arms market. Increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches are some of the major trends witnessed in the global fluoroscopy and C-arms market. While the fluoroscopy devices hold larger share in the global fluoroscopy and C-arms market, and the C-arm is the faster growing segment in terms of volume.

The C-arm equipment is also based on X-ray technology and frequently used in vascular surgeries, traumatology, cardiology, and orthopedics. The name “C-arm” is derived from the C-shaped arm used to connect the X-ray source and X-ray detector to one another.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fluoroscopy-and-mobile-c-arms-market/report-sample

Stringent government regulations for the approval of fluoroscopy and C-arms equipment and availability of high number of substitutes for the medical imaging procedures are some of the common factors restraining the growth of the fluoroscopy and C-arms market. Moreover, the lack of awareness towards innovative and interventional applications of these medical equipment, lack of reimbursement and healthcare professionals are also hindering the growth of the fluoroscopy and C-arms market, especially in the developing market. However, countries, such as India and China, are expected to witness a considerable growth in the forecast period owing to growing population and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=fluoroscopy-and-mobile-c-arms-market

By country, Germany, U.K., France, and Italy are some of the major countries holding significant share of fluoroscopy and C-arms market in Europe. In North America, the U.S, followed by Canada, is the largest market for the fluoroscopy and C-arms market. In Asia-Pacific, India, Japan, and China are the major markets for fluoroscopy and C-arms. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of large pool of patients. Whereas, Brazil holds largest market share of fluoroscopy and C-arms market in Latin America.

Some of the major players operating in global fluoroscopy and C-arms market include, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OrthoScan, Inc., Hologic, Inc. and GE Healthcare.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook