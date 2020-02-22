Fluorochemicals Market Forecast Highlights Revenue Share Analysis Across Prime Geographies During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2023

Fluorochemicals Market Overview:

Fluorochemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Observed to have valued USD 25,902 Mn in 2017, the market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 36,755.7 Mn by the end of 2023.

Fluorochemicals is mainly come from the continuously growing application segments. Geographically, APAC is expected to be the leading contributor to the global fluorochemicals market by capturing around 40% of global volume. China will continue to be the leading producer.

Therefore, it is predicted that the rising environment concerns such as global warming and ozone depletion are set to hamper the fluorocarbon product penetration in the market. Additionally, the inorganics & specialties is predicted to witness a rapid growth due to growing consumption of sodium fluoride as an additive in toothpaste. Refrigeration, aluminium, automobile, electrical & electronics, blowing agents are segregated based on applications.

Fluorochemicals Market Key Players:

Fluorochemicals Market are 3M (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (India), Halocarbon Products Corporation (U.S.), Asahi Glass Co. Ltd (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (U.S), and Mexi chem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) among others.

Fluorochemicals Market Segmental Analysis:

Fluorochemicals market is segmented into product, and application. On the basis of the product, the market is further categorized into fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, inorganics & specialties. Among these, the fluoropolymers segment holds a majority of the market share due to extraordinary features offered by the product such as heat stability, durable nature and strength. The fluorocarbons segment is projected to witness a moderate growth in the market due to hazardous impact generated by the product. The market by application is further categorized into refrigeration, aluminium, automobile, electrical & electronics blowing agents, and others.

Fluorochemicals Market Regional Analysis:

Fluorochemicals Market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds the major share of the market due to the growing consumption of fluoride materials in refrigeration, aluminium, blowing agents, and others. The refrigeration segment holds the major portion of the market due to growing consumption of cooling agents in the industry. Thus, this segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Therefore, countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major players in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is growing significantly due to an increased consumption of fluoride chemicals in refrigeration, automobile, and electrical & electronics sectors. It is predicted that the growing population and rising per capita income in the region are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing consumption of fluoride chemicals in the automobile and electrical & electronics industries has propelled the countries such as China, Japan and India to achieve a stunning growth in the market.

Fluorochemicals Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Fluorochemicals Market

Fluorochemicals Market Table of Content to be Continue….,

