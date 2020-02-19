Fluorochemicals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Fluorochemicals Industry

Description

Global Fluoro–chemicals market is expected to grow from $16.93 billion in 2017 to reach $31.93 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Growing aluminum manufacturing, affirmative automotive position and rising refrigerant requirement are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, strict regulatory circumstances are some factors hindering the growth of the market.

Fluoro–chemicals are chemical substances composed of fluorine. They are used to provide cooling solutions in energy, electronics, personal care industries, and others. High resistance to natural solvents, acids, and bases are the important trends and factors influencing the market assurance. Thus, they are used in a variety of applications such as fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, inorganics & specialties.

In terms of products, the fluorocarbons, which are formed when fluorine is covalently bonded to carbon atoms in different number and configurations, account for maximum share in the market. The strength and stability of these covalent bonds impart unique properties to fluorocarbons that allow them to function as refrigerants, solvents, lubricants, propellants, and stain–repellent products. the fluorocarbons are expected to see swift uptake on account of its use across applications like blowing agents, packaging, solvents, refrigerants, and aerosol propellants.

By geography, Asia Pacific fluoro–chemicals market accounted a high share of global volume. Positive outlook towards the vehicle sector in China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia is predicted to boost the application of refrigerants in HVAC systems for vehicles and thus adds to industrial growth. The abundance of aluminum reserves in China, India, and Australia along with the regulatory inclination to promote FDI in the domestic metal sector is expected to increase its application in the near future. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant gains in terms of volume.

Some of the key players in fluoro–chemicals the market include DuPont de Nemours & Co., 3M Advanced Materials, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Pelchem SOC Ltd., Solvay SA, ASAHI GLASS CO. LTD., Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd. , INOX Air Products Private Limited, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. , Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V., The Chemours Company, Sumitomo Electric Schrumpf–Produkte GmbH, James Walker & Co., Clwyed Compounders and Shin–Etsu Chemical Co.

Types Covered:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Products Covered:

• Inorganics & specialties

• Fluoropolymers

• Fluororepellants

• Fluorosurfactants

• Aluminum fluoride 3 (AIF3)

• Fluorocarbon

• Other Products

End Users Covered:

• Aluminum production

• Blowing agent

• Components & others

• Firefighting

• Air–conditioning

• Electrical & Electronics

• Home Industrial Appliances

• Pharmaceuticals

• Plastic Foams

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

