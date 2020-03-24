Fluorescent Pigment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Fluorescent Pigment Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023”.

Fluorescent Pigment Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global fluorescent pigment market by type (inorganic fluors, optical whiteners, daylight fluorescents), by application (printing ink, paints & coatings, colored papers, textile, plastics and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global fluorescent pigment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6%.

The major players in global fluorescent pigment market include:

Radiant Color N.V. (Belgium)

• UKSEUNG CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (South Korea)

• LuminoChem Ltd. (Hungary)

• DAI NIPPON TORYO CO., LTD. (Japan)

• Huangshan Jiajia fluorescent material Co., Ltd. (China)

• Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Aron Universal Limited (India)

• J COLOR CHEMICALS (China)

• Vicom Corp. (Taiwan)

• MingHui Wuxi (China)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Poland

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of type, the global fluorescent pigment market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Inorganic Fluors

• Optical Whiteners

• Daylight Fluorescents

On the basis of application, the global fluorescent pigment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Printing Ink

• Paints & Coatings

• Colored Papers

• Textile

• Plastics

• Others

On the basis of region, the global fluorescent pigment market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Research Methodology

Researcher analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Researcher added before being presented in this report.

Table Of Content – Major key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Fluorescent Pigment Market

6 Market Trends

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market By Type Global Fluorescent Pigment Market By Application

Continued……

