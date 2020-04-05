Fluorescent Pigment Market Current Scenario 2019 Industry Challenges, Dynamics, Current Status, Forecast to 2023

Fluorescent Pigment Market – Overview

Fluorescence is a process of re-emission of light of desired wavelength. In this process, the light of short wavelength in electromagnetic spectrum is absorbed and re-radiated at higher wavelengths. Mostly, this re-radiation occurs within visible range of spectrum. The Fluorescent Pigments are the illuminating color pigments which offer an attractive appearance. Luminescent materials do not require any artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. The re-emitted light from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection and give a glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

Get Free sample copy of “Fluorescent Pigment Market”@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5127

The Global Printing Ink Market for packaging is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% due to the rising global demand for attractive and consumer appealing packaging, which provides nutritive and product information. This is projected boost demand for the ink resin in the coming years. However, there are some technical factors that are anticipated hamper growth of the market such as the complex processing of the Fluorescent Pigment, cost intensive nature of new technologies and use of the heavy metals in manufacturing florescent pigments.

Fluorescent Pigment Market – Competitive Analysis

The Prominent Players Operating In The Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Are Radiant Color N.V. (Belgium), UKSEUNG CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. (South Korea), LuminoChem Ltd. (Hungary), DAI NIPPON TORYO CO.,LTD. (Japan), Huangshan Jiajia fluorescent material Co., Ltd. (China), Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Aron Universal Limited (India), J COLOR CHEMICALS (China), Vicom Corp. (Taiwan), and MingHui Wuxi (China), among others.

Fluorescent Pigment Market– Segmentation

The Global Fluorescent Pigment Market is broadly segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on the type, the market is categorized into inorganic fluors, optical whiteners, and daylight fluorescents, wherein, the optical whiteners segment is dominating the market on account of its higher degree penetration into the major applications such as textile, paper, and plastics.

On the basis of application, the global fluorescent pigment market is classified into printing ink, paints & coatings, colored papers, textile, plastics, and others. Among these applications, printing ink segment is growing at the highest rate on account of growing demand of attractive and consumer appealing packaging.

Fluorescent Pigment Market – Regional Analysis

There Are Five Major Regions in The Global Fluorescent Pigment Market namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific poised to dominate the market with over 35% share of the market, as of 2016. The region is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing production and demand of the fluorescent pigment.

The Middle East & Africa is a growing at considerable growth rate, wherein the growth is majorly driven by the demand from paints & coating, along with the flourishing tourism industry. Latin America is anticipated to witness a rise in the regional market due to the pacifying political and reviving economic situation.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fluorescent-pigment-market-5127

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]