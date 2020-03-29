Fluid Power Equipment Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Emerging Technologies, Upcoming Opportunities and Regional Forecast To 2024

Fluid Power Equipment Market Highlights:

The global fluid power equipment market is expected to reach USD 28.6 Billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period 2019–2024.

Fluid power is one of the most common methods of power transmission in various mobile hydraulics, industrial hydraulics, and pneumatic applications. Fluid power systems provide effective and simple control of speed, torque, direction, and force using control valves. Thus, these systems do not require electrical power, thereby eliminating the risk of sparks, explosions, electrical shock, and fire. Moreover, fluid power equipment can transmit power in a much smaller space as compared to mechanical or electrical systems, especially in case of extremely high force or torque.

Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Segmentation:

The global fluid power equipment market has been segmented based on type, component, and application.

On the basis of type, the global fluid power equipment market has been divided into hydraulics and pneumatics. The hydraulics segment is expected to dominate the global market owing to its wide use in construction, agriculture, automotive, and material handling applications.

On the basis of component, the global fluid power equipment market is segmented into pumps, motors, valves, cylinder, steel tube and compression fitting, accumulators, and accessories.

On the basis of application, the global fluid power equipment market has been segmented into construction, automotive, oil & gas, food processing, packaging, semiconductor, and others.

Fluid Power Equipment Regional Industry Analysis

On the basis of region, the global fluid power equipment market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The growth in the demand for fluid power equipment in Asia-Pacific is driven by the increasing use of these equipment in the manufacturing and automotive industries with various benefits including, high efficiency and their compatibility with varied fluid types.

The rising use of fluid power equipment such as pumps, motors, and valves in high pressure applications in industries, such as construction, oil & gas, and mining, is expected to drive the fluid power equipment market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global fluid power equipment market are Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Kent Fluid Power Ltd (US), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Fluid-Power Equipment, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Sparrows Group (UK), Kawasaki (Japan), Fluid Systems, Inc. (US), HAWE (Germany), Bucker Hydraulics (Germany), Hydac (Germany), Daikin (Japan), Concentric (Sweden), Moog, Inc. (US), Casappa (Italy), and Related Fluid Power Ltd (UK).

