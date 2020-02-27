Fluid Handling System Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fluid Handling System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On account of changing economic and regulatory factors, the mining industry in Australia and Latin America is expected to show sustained growth which will further drive the market for fluid handling systems.

The worldwide market for Fluid Handling System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shelton

Ingersoll Rand

Anestiwata

Flowserve

Metso

Pentair

Crane Fluid

Flowtech

Entegris

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Energy and Power

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Building and Construction

Pulp and paper

Metal and Mining

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fluid Handling System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Centrifugal Pumps

1.2.2 Positive Displacement Pumps

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Water and Wastewater

1.3.3 Energy and Power

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Food and Beverage

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Building and Construction

1.3.8 Pulp and paper

1.3.9 Metal and Mining

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Shelton

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fluid Handling System Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Shelton Fluid Handling System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ingersoll Rand

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fluid Handling System Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ingersoll Rand Fluid Handling System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Anestiwata

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fluid Handling System Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Anestiwata Fluid Handling System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Flowserve

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Fluid Handling System Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Flowserve Fluid Handling System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Metso

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Fluid Handling System Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Metso Fluid Handling System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Pentair

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Fluid Handling System Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Pentair Fluid Handling System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Crane Fluid

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Fluid Handling System Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Crane Fluid Fluid Handling System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

