Flower Pots and Planters market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

Flower Pots and Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for flower pots and planters, such as plastic, ceramics, wood, fiber glass, etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Flower Pots and Planters in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more Flower Pots and Planters. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of garden expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Flower Pots and Planters industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Flower Pots and Planters is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like The HC Companies, ELHO, Lechuza, Scheurich, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Flower Pots and Planters and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.15% revenue market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Flower Pots and Planters industry because of their market share and technology status of Flower Pots and Planters.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flower Pots and Planters market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 410 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flower Pots and Planters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flower Pots and Planters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Plastic

Ceramics

Wood

Fiber Glass

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Use

Municipal Construction

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

HC

Elho

Lechuza

Scheurich

Keter

Poterie Lorraine

Yorkshire

Wonderful

Palmetto Planters

Benito Urban

Yixing Wankun

GCP

Novelty

Stefanplast

Shenzhen Fengyuan

Jieyuan Yongcheng

Hongshan Flowerpot

SOF Lvhe

Beiai Musu

Changzhou Heping Chem

Xinyuan Flowerpots

Garant

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The consumption volume of Flower Pots and Planters is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Flower Pots and Planters industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Flower Pots and Planters is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Although the market competition of Flower Pots and Planters is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Flower Pots and Planters and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

