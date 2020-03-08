Flow Pack Films Market to Witness Decline in Demand By 2027

Flow Pack Films Market: Introduction

The flow pack films are used to package material which requires selective permeability, high oxygen, and moisture barrier properties, high bi-directional shrinkage, wide seal window with high gloss and optics for the extended shelf-life and attractive presentation of the product. These characteristics of the flow pack films make it the ideal packaging solution for most of the food products. The flow pack films are high-barrier films which are widely used for the dairy, meat, fish, and poultry application. These films are suitable to operate in vacuum or automatic flow pack machines with excellent performance characteristics. The flow pack films can be easily flexo-printed for branding and marketing purpose according to the requirement of the manufacturers. The films also offer excellent transparency and anti-fog properties which help the consumers to visually examine the product before purchasing. The flow pack films offer ease in the manufacturing process and allow high-speed production of the various food products. These films are available in plain or printed formats with varying film thickness to cater specific demands of the food processors. The flow pack films are the essential packaging solution for most of the product available today in the market.

Flow Pack Films: Market Dynamics

The main driving factor that boosts the demand of the flow pack films market is the increase in consumption levels of the ready-to-eat meals in both developing and developed countries. The increase in ready-to-eat meals formats for dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood application is the primary factor responsible for the growth of the flow pack films market. The major shift towards high-speed production techniques in most of the counties is the other factor that drives the flow pack films market due to the ease of using flow pack films during the production process. The restraining factor that may limit the use of flow pack films in the near future is the stringent rules and regulations for the use of plastics in the European and North America region. There are numerous opportunities present for the new entrants in the flow pack films market as many countries are not able to cater the demands of the local market. The latest trend observed in the flow pack films market is the investment in the R&D activities to improve the characteristics of the product in order to stand out in the market.

Flow Pack Films: Market Segmentation

Flow pack films market is segmented as follows-

Flow pack films market segmentation by film material used –

PET

PP

PE

BOPP

Others

Flow pack films market segmentation by appearance–

Printed

Unprinted

Flow pack films market segmentation by application type–

Dairy

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Others

Flow Pack Films Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global flow pack films market is segmented into seven regions namely North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle-East & Africa (MEA). The North America region dominates the flow pack films market due to high consumption of ready-to-eat meals, followed by Western Europe. Also, there are a large number of manufacturers in the North American and European market which caters to the high demand of the flow pack films in the market. The flow pack films market in the Asia Pacific region is also increasing due to increase in consumption of the dairy and meat products in the ready-to-eat meal packaging formats. Due to low penetration of the flow pack films manufacturers in the India and ASEAN region, the prices are bit high when compared to Europe and North American market. This creates an opportunity for the new entrants to cater to the demand of the food processors in the region. The MEA and Latin American region also offer untapped growth potential in the flow packs film market in the coming years.

Flow Pack Films Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global Flow pack films market are Linpac Packaging Ltd., Flexopack S.A., Plastopil Flexible Packaging Solutions, AFG – Advanced Packaging, Ludwig Hinte Solipac KG, SÜDPACK, NNZ Group, Accolade Packaging Ltd., Lietpak Sweden AB, Multifilm Packaging Corporation, Contimeta GmbH, KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., Global Flexibles Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

