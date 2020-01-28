Flow Meters Market – Highlights On Evolution 2028

Global Flow Meters Market – Snapshot

Flow meters are used to measure and often control the rate of flow of fluids through a system. Flow meters equipped with a flow control valve can be used to monitor and control the rate of flow. Due to the use of liquid or gaseous fluids in a wide variety of industries, the global flow meters market is likely to grow at a steady rate in the coming years. Steady technological progression in the flow meters sector is likely to benefit the market, as sophisticated flow meters present various advantages in terms of process efficiency and control.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a key regional market for flow meters in the coming years. The rising demand for flow meters in Asia Pacific is due primarily to the steady growth of the wastewater treatment and petroleum refinery sectors. Dynamic economies in the region such as China have become important in the global petroleum and petrochemicals markets in recent years, and are thus likely to provide a steady demand channel for the global flow meters market. The rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, and several other countries in Southeast Asia is likely to lead to a consistent rise in demand for water treatment and wastewater treatment systems in these countries. This is also an important driver for the global flow meters market.

Some of the technological advancements likely to determine the trajectory of the global flow meters market are magnetic flow meters, which enable completely nonintrusive performance. Coriolis and ultrasonic flow meters are also likely to play key roles in the development of the global flow meters market in the coming years.

Global Flow Meters Market: Overview

A flow meter is used to measure mass, volumetric, linear, or non-linear flow rate of gas or liquid. The meter is typically installed in fluid systems to measure the flow of liquid or gas fluid. Besides this, a flow meter can control the flow rate if fitted with flow control valve. The report studies in detail its applicability across various industries and the factors fuelling its deployment. For the purpose of the study it also lists the key restraints that could pose challenge to enterprises operating in the global flow meters market.

It thus contains exhaustive information aimed at providing readers a better perspective of the global flow meters market.

Global Flow Meters Market: Trends and Opportunities

Up gradation of the existing petroleum refineries and the advancements in waste water treatment plants will provide significant opportunities for growth of the global flow meters market. In the downside, instability associated with flow rates can hamper the market’s trajectory to an extent. Nevertheless, in the coming years, the development of smart meters such as coriolis and ultrasonic flow meters will create lucrative opportunities for enterprises operating in the global flow meters market. Such novel machines are gradually replacing traditional counterparts such as positive displacement flow meters and differential pressure flow meters, thereby creating significant opportunities for the enterprises in the global flow meters market.

Global Flow Meters Market: Key Segments

Rotameters are often touted as the most commonly used flow meters. They provide simple, short, and economical means of measuring flow rates in a fluid system. These devices work on variable area principle, which comprises three elements, vis-à-vis, a float, tapered flow tube, and measurement scale. Among these, floats are made from less dense materials and rises to higher positions in tubes. Due to their designs, floats yield lower flow capacities. Currently numerous types of flow meters are available in the market and they are used to quantify liquid or gas flowing. The report therefore segments the market based on type and studies the factors influencing its growth across these segments.

Flow meters such as turbine flow meter, mechanical flow meter, magnetic flow meter, optical flow meter, coriolis, positive displacement, ultrasonic, thermal mass, vortex, turbine, differential pressure and other are used based on requirement. By end user, waste water treatment and petroleum sector account for the highest demand witnessed in the flow meters market. However, flow meters are also witnessing increasing application in the energy sector. Regionally, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Africa have been exhibiting lucrative opportunities for the global flow meters market.

Global Flow Meters Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the prevalent competitive scenario, the report delves into profiling the leading companies operating in the global flow meters market. It also conducts SWOT analysis on these companies to identify their strengths and weaknesses. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies are forecast to witness over the course of the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Azbil Corporation, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Badger Meter Inc., Yokogawa Electric Company, ENDRESS + HAUSER AG, Invensys Plc., and Siemens A.G. among others.

