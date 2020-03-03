Flooring Underlayment Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

In the next five years, the global Sales of Flooring Underlayment will maintain a 4.85% annual growth rate, Sales is expected in 2022 will be 3098 M Sqm. And global revenue of Flooring Underlayment is nearly 4759 million USD in 2012.

The global average price of Flooring Underlayment is in the decreasing trend, from 1.76 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 1.66 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Flooring Underlayment, with a Sales market share nearly 42% in 2016. Europe is the second largest producer of Flooring Underlayment, enjoying Sales market share nearly 24% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Flooring Underlayment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 1240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Flooring Underlayment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

US Gypsum

James Hardie

National Gypsum

Schluter Systems

Custom Building

QEP

MP Global

Swiss Krono

AcoustiCORK

Manton

Pak-Lite

Sealed-Air

Pregis Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CBU

Polyethylene

Rubber

Cork

Plywood

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Hardwood Flooring

Carpet Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

