Floor Scrubber Battery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.80% and Forecast to 2021

Floor scrubber batteries are specially made for floor scrubbing applications. Floor scrubbers are used for cleaning purposes to quickly dry, clean, and sanitize the surfaces. Floor scrubber batteries are mostly deep-cycle lead-acid batteries. However, major floor scrubber vendors are switching from traditional deep-cycle lead-acid batteries to Li-ion batteries, owing to the higher energy density and lower power duration of the latter. These advantages allow floor scrubbers to run for a longer time with less charging.

The analysts forecast the global floor scrubber battery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global floor scrubber battery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of new batteries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Floor Scrubber Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Crown Battery

• East Penn Manufacturing

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• Trojan Battery

Other prominent vendors

• Canadian Energy

• Discover Energy

• Duracell

• EverExceed

• EXIDE INDUSTRIES

• Fullriver Battery USA

• Johnson Controls

• Rolls Battery

• U.S. Battery

Market driver

• Growing demand for eco-friendly floor scrubbers

Market challenge

• Lead pollution and stringent laws

Market trend

• Advances in floor scrubber machines

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Technological overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by battery technology

• Global floor scrubber battery market by battery technology

• Global floor scrubber lead-acid battery market

• Global floor scrubber Li-ion battery market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global floor scrubber battery market by geography

• Floor scrubber battery market in the Americas

• Floor scrubber battery market in EMEA

• Floor scrubber battery market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Advances in floor scrubber machines

• Growing trend of green manufacturing

• Increasing end-user segments

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued