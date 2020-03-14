Floor Screeds Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019 – 2029

Floor screeds typically are cementitious material made up of a 1:4:5 or 1:3 ratio of cement to sharp sand. These floor screeds have increasing applications in the solid in-situ precast concrete floor or concrete ground floor units. Floor screeds are often confused with concrete as they are quite similar. Cement, water and aggregates are the important materials used in the formulation of floor screeds. Floor screeds are smooth, soil-like mixture made from cement and fine, sharp sand with fine aggregates. The maximum grain size for dry screed is around 4 to 5mm. Floor screeds are most commonly used finishing material on internal floors, generally floor screeds are 50–100mm thick. Floor screeds offers smooth finish to the flooring. There are various types of floor screeds used across the world. Bonded screeds, unbonded screeds, floating screeds and flowing screeds are the types of floor screeds. Bonded screeds are applied directly to concrete base, on the contrary unbonded screeds are applied to a water-resistant membrane that on top of the concrete. Floating screeds are commonly used for underfloor heating systems, as floating screeds are applied onto insulating surface. Flowing screeds are also known liquid screeds. Industrial screed can be used for more heavy duty applications by using a more coarse aggregates.

Floor Screeds Market: Dynamics

Continuously growing population and increasing urbanization has led to the escalated the growth of building & construction industries. Growth in construction industries and the development of infrastructure has in turn led to the substantial increase in the demand for construction materials including floor screeds. Considering the future prospective, growth of construction industry will be driven by continuous development of infrastructure and increasing building & construction activities, which suggests that there will be growth in the usage of construction materials such as floor screeds. Increasing infrastructural and real-estate investment, and shifting trends towards the construction of more aesthetic buildings with superior interior will positively influence the global floor screeds market. Increasing disposable income and changing preference for good quality of flooring is projected to augment the demand for the floor screeds market over the forthcoming years. The growth if middle class population and increasing housing & commercial spaces has brought the floor screeds market in a very lucrative position in the global market.

The global floor screeds market is anticipated to create substantial amount of revenue for all the market participants across the market value chain, thus creating lucrative CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in near future.

Floor Screeds Market: Segmentation

The global floor screeds market can be segmented on the basis of its material type, screed type, screed thickness and end-use:

The global floor screeds market is segmented on the basis of material type:

Cementitious screed

Calcium sulphate screed

Synthetic resin screed

The global floor screeds market is segmented on the basis of screed type:

Bonded Screed

Unbonded screed

Floating Screed

Flowing Screeds

Heated Screeds

The global floor screeds market is segmented on the basis of floor thickness:

Less than 30mm

30mm to 60mm

Above 60mm

The global floor screeds market is segmented on the basis of end use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Floor Screeds Market: Regional Outlook

The construction & infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing stable growth, owing to the rising urbanization and population in the region, supported by the increasing number of construction projects started by government, owing to which Asia Pacific can be considered as prominent market for floor screeds. North America and the European region is mainly focused on the Infrastructural development therefore countries under these regions could be also be a potential market for floor screeds. Increasing industrialization and urbanization have led to the growth of the building & construction sector in Latin America and hence, the region is pegged to be a promising market for floor screeds, whereas Middle East is also focused on the development of infrastructure which makes it a potential growth market for floor screeds in the forthcoming period.

Floor Screeds Market: Key Participants

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Sika Group, Cemex UK, Munster Floor Screed, Base Concrete Company, EasyMix Concrete UK Ltd., Rapid Readymix Concrete Limited, Flowcrete Group Ltd., Premier Floor Screed, Tarmac, LKAB Minerals and PC Flooring Ltd among others.

