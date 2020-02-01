Floor Saw market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Floor Saw Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 133 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A floor saw is a power tool used for cutting concrete and asphal. It may be powered by gasoline, hydraulic or pneumatic pressure, or an electric motor. The saw blades used on concrete saws are often diamond saw blades to cut concrete, asphalt, stone, etc. Abrasive cut-off wheels can also be used on cut-off saws to cut stone and steel. The significant friction generated in cutting hard substances like concrete usually requires the blades to be cooled to prolong their life and reduce dust.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Floor Saw market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Floor Saw in 2017.

In the industry, Husqvarna profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Norton Clipper and Wacker Neuson ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.83%, 14.66% and 7.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Floor Saw, including Diesel Floor Saw, Petrol Floor Saw, Hydraulic Floor Saw and Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.). And Petrol Floor Saw is the main type for Floor Saw, and the Petrol Floor Saw reached a sales volume of approximately 33932 Unit in 2017, with 64.67% of global sales volume.

Floor Saw technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Floor Saw market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 450 million by 2024, from US$ 320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Floor Saw business, shared in Chapter 3.

Diesel Floor Saw

Petrol Floor Saw

Hydraulic Floor Saw

Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.)

Highways

Construction Sites

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Husqvarna

Norton Clipper

Wacker Neuson

Tyrolit

SIMA

Chicago Pneumatic

LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH

Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd.

Altrad Belle

GÃ–LZ GmbH

