Floor Saw Market Report 2019: With Raw Materials Sources, Buyers and Forecast 2024

Floor Saw Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company.

Get Sample PDF of Floor Saw Market report at: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13813313

A floor saw is a power tool used for cutting concrete and asphal. It may be powered by gasoline, hydraulic or pneumatic pressure, or an electric motor. The saw blades used on concrete saws are often diamond saw blades to cut concrete, asphalt, stone, etc. Abrasive cut-off wheels can also be used on cut-off saws to cut stone and steel. The significant friction generated in cutting hard substances like concrete usually requires the blades to be cooled to prolong their life and reduce dust.

Scope of Floor Saw Report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Floor Saw market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Floor Saw in 2017.

In the industry, Husqvarna profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Norton Clipper and Wacker Neuson ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.83%, 14.66% and 7.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Floor Saw, including Diesel Floor Saw, Petrol Floor Saw, Hydraulic Floor Saw and Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.). And Petrol Floor Saw is the main type for Floor Saw, and the Petrol Floor Saw reached a sales volume of approximately 33932 Unit in 2017, with 64.67% of global sales volume.

Floor Saw technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.