In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “floor pop display market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Floor POP Display Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017 to 2026 | Key Players are DS Smith Plc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the floor pop display market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

FactMR Report examines the floor POP Display market for the forecast period 2017–2027. The prime purpose of the report is to find opportunities and trends in the market and provide insights pertaining to segments of the global Floor POP Display market. To understand the opportunities and trends in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections namely on the basis of material type, application, packaging format, and region. The report analyzes global floor POP display in terms of value (US$).

Floor POP Display are different material display boards used for marketing or advertisement of food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, printing & stationary, electronics, automotive and for other commercial purpose. Various types of material types are used in floor POP display industry such as corrugated board, foam board, plastic sheet, glass and metal.

Global floor POP display market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid changes in advertisement industry has led to shift in consumer preference from hyper- market to other retail formats. As a result, domestic and international companies are making major investments in advertisements and marketing. Sales of floor pop display is expected to increase at a rapid pace owing to high expenditure on advertisement and related items. However, high cost price of floor pop display is a prime challenge for advertisement operators, as these account for major share of total capital cost for new floor pop display. Floor pop display need to be tailored according to requirements and available space in different application sectors. This in turn, significantly increases costs associated with floor pop display.

Report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, and key trends. The section that follows includes analysis of global floor POP display market by material type, application, packaging format and region. The four sections evaluate the global floor POP display market on the basis of various factors covering present scenario and future prospectus. The report also provides region-wise data of local and international companies, new install base of Floor POP display.

Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Hyper markets are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of supermarkets are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

Food & Beverages packaging formats are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care packaging formats are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market. Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, FFR Merchandising Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now and Pratt Industries Inc. are some of the key players competing in the global floor pop display marketplace.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Global Economic Outlook

1.1 Global Packaging Outlook

Chapter 2 Global Floor POP Display Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Floor POP Display Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Floor POP Display Market Taxonomy

3.1.2 Global Floor POP Display Market Definition

3.2 Global Floor POP Display Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1 Global Floor POP Display Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3 Global Floor POP Display Market Dynamics

Continued……………………………………………………

