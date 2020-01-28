Flood Insurance 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Flood Insurance Market 2019

Flood insurance denotes the specific insurance coverage against property loss from flooding. To determine risk factors for specific properties, insurers will often refer to topographical maps that denote lowlands, floodplains and floodways that are susceptible to flooding.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, the global Flood Insurance market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and RoW. The USA held the largest share in the global market, its Premiums of global market exceeds 62% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The global Flood Insurance market is valued at 6640 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 17600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Flood Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Flood Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Flood Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz

Zurich

Allstate

Tokio Marine

Assurant

Chubb

PICC

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

CPIC

PingAn

Sunshine

Berkshire Hathaway

Suncorp

Progressive

American Strategic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Flood Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flood Insurance

1.2 Classification of Flood Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Flood Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Flood Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Life Insurance

1.2.4 Non-Life Insurance

1.3 Global Flood Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flood Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Flood Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Flood Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Flood Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Flood Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Flood Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Flood Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Flood Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Flood Insurance (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Allianz

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Allianz Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Zurich

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Zurich Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Allstate

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Allstate Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tokio Marine

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tokio Marine Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Assurant

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Assurant Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Chubb

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Chubb Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 PICC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 PICC Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Flood Insurance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Flood Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

