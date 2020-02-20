Flocculant and Coagulant – Global Market Outlook 2018 to 2023

Global flocculants and coagulants market is projected to reach $14,225.3 million by 2023. The market growth is driven by stringent government regulations and growing concern of waterborne diseases.the flocculants and coagulants market is categorized into coagulants and flocculants. Flocculants is expected to be the faster type in the market, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The faster growth of the type is attributable to the growing demand of flocculants from the paper and pulp, and food and beverage industry.

flocculants are further categorized into anionic, cationic, and non-ionic types. Cationic type is expected to be the fastest growing category in the market, during the forecast period, in terms of value. Cationic flocculants are increasingly being utilized in the food and beverage industry for treating waste water and mining applications, driving their demand in the market. Coagulants are further categorized into organic and inorganic types in the market. Inorganic coagulants were the larger type in the market in 2017. The growth of this type can be attributed to its low cost and wide applicability across all end-use industries.

APAC was the largest flocculants and coagulants market, accounting for more than 45.0% sales volume in 2017. The region is expected to witness immense growth owing to the rising demand of flocculants and coagulants chemicals from expanding chemical industries. High industrial output along with rapid economic growth in this region is anticipated to further drive flocculants and coagulants demand in diverse industries such as oil and gas, metal, and food and beverage.

In the recent years, countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, have witnessed rapid economic growth which is supported by large-scale industrialization, construction projects, development of new power projects, and expansion of housing projects. Though the economic growth in these countries has helped in improvement of lifestyle of the people, however, this growth has also resulted in large-scale emission of pollutants in water bodies.

Some of the major players operating in the global flocculants and coagulants market are BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, SUEZ, Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Ecolab Inc., SNF s.a.s., Solvay SA, Feralco AB, Chinafloc, National Aluminium Company Limited, National Aluminium Company Limited, and Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

