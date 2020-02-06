Floating Wind Turbines Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

A floating wind turbine also known as offshore wind turbines is mounted on a floating structure which allows the turbines to produce electricity in water-depths where bottom mounted towers are not feasible. Placing wind farms out at sea could reduce visual-pollution, whereas providing better accommodation for fishing & shipping lanes.
This report presents the worldwide Floating Wind Turbines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nordex SE
Enercon GmbH
Siemens AG
Gamesa Corporacin Tecnolgica
GE
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Xinjiang Goldwin Science & Technologies
Suzlon
Upwind Solutions
Guodian United Power Technology Company
Floating Wind Turbines Breakdown Data by Type
Up to 1 MW
1-3 MW
3-5 MW
5 MW and above
Floating Wind Turbines Breakdown Data by Application
Shallow Water
Deep Water
Ultra-Deep Water
Floating Wind Turbines Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Floating Wind Turbines Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Floating Wind Turbines status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Floating Wind Turbines manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Floating Wind Turbines :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Floating Wind Turbines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.