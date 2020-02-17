Global Floating Solar Panels Market Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2020 | Top Players are Ciel & Terre International, DNV GL, Pristine Sun LLC, Yingli Solar, Trina Solar

The global floating solar panels market was valued at $3.89 million in 2014, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 116.1% during 2015 – 2020. The factors driving the growth of the market include increased government initiatives and stringent environmental regulations, no need for acquisition of large land areas, and increased efficiency of power generation. The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and global warming caused by their usage has shifted the global interest from conventional energy to green energy. The different governments across the globe have initiated several projects and schemes to promote and encourage the generation of renewable energy.
Get the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/floating-solar-panels-market/report-sample
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest share in the global floating solar panels market in 2014. The floating solar panels market in Asia-Pacific is growing mainly, due to increased government initiatives in promoting the usage of floating solar panels. The stringent environmental regulations and high energy demand at lower cost are also supporting the demand for cost effective and efficient floating solar panels.
Detailed Analysis Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/floating-solar-panels-market
The information and data in the publication “Global Floating Solar Panels Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2020”, represents the research and analysis of data from various primary and secondary sources. A bottom up approach has been used to calculate the market size of the global floating solar panels market.
Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=floating-solar-panels-market
The floating solar power plants have higher efficiency of power generation, as compared to the ground-mounted solar plants. The ground-mounted solar panels have reduced efficiency, due to the heating up of ground. Solar panels have improved efficiency at low temperature. Therefore, floating solar panels are more efficient, as water helps to lower the temperature of the photovoltaic panels.
FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product Type
Stationary Floating Solar Panels
Solar-tracking Floating Solar Panels
By Location
On-shore Floating Solar Panels
Off-shore Floating Solar Panels
GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
The U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
Brazil
Others
About Company:
P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.
Contact:
P&S Intelligence
Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)
International: +1-347-960-6455
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.psmarketresearch.com