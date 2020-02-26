Floating Solar Panels Market Share, Business Opportunity, On-Going Trends, Key Players Analysis, Landscape and Demand By Forecast To 2023

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report, the global floating solar panels market is set to foresee significant growth in the upcoming years. Floating solar panels is a sophisticated technology developed for overcoming issues associated with conventional panels, such as high maintenance cost, land scarcity, etc. These panels are poised to gain traction over the next couple of years owing to its mobility and flexibility according to the sun’s position.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Application of floating solar panels that are installed over a water body reduces the utilization of land area and also aids in reducing the rate of evaporation from the water bodies. Increasing demand for renewable alternatives for energy harvesting owing to the rapid depletion of renewable energy sources is majorly driving the growth of the global floating solar panels market.

The floating solar panels provide higher efficiency in functioning as the temperature of the panels is maintained by the cooling effect exerted by the water underneath the system. The low maintenance and cost-effectiveness of the floating solar panels are leading to the increased adoption of these systems over conventional solar energy plants, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global floating solar panels market. Increasing investments by governments in various regions for research in order to develop new and advanced techniques for harvesting energy from renewable sources and initiation of new projects for developing floating solar panels over multiple water bodies are some other factors that are fueling the growth of the global floating solar panels market.

Companies Covered:

GEITS,

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.,

Yingli Solar,

SPG Solar,

Ciel & Terre,

Kyocera Corporation,

Japan Mega Solar Power Co.,

Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd.,

Solaris Synergy,

Trina Solar Limited, and

Sharp Corporation.

Floating Solar Panels Market Segmentation:

The global floating solar panels market has been segmented on the basis of product and location.

Based on product, the floating solar panels market has been segmented into stationary floating solar panels and tracking floating solar panels.

Based on location, the floating solar panels market has been segmented into onshore and offshore.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global floating solar panels market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

Limited availability of land for building solar power plants and rapid depletion of non-renewable energy sources such as fossil fuels are inducing high demand for floating solar panels in the Asia Pacific region, leading to the significant growth of the floating solar panels market in this region. High penetration of advanced technology that is being utilized for harvesting energy from renewable resources in order to meet the increasing energy demand is fueling the growth of the floating solar panels market in the North America region. Government emphasis on shifting towards renewable energy sources for energy generation and rising environmental awareness are propelling the growth of the floating solar panels market in the Europe region

