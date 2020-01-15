Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

FPSO stands for Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading. An FPSO vessel is a type of floating production system that is used for the offshore production, storage, and offloading of oil and gas. Usually, it is a vessel that is a converted oil tanker or a newly constructed FPSO unit. An FPSO often resembles a ship, equipped with production and processing facilities onboard. FPSOs comprise offloading facilities for the transportation of processed oil and gas to onshore receiving facilities through a shuttle tanker. These vessels are used to extract or receive raw hydrocarbons from sea beds, which are then processed in onboard processing facilities.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bumi Armada Berhad

MODEC, Inc

BW Offshore

Bluewater Energy Services B.V

COSCO Shipyard Group Co. Ltd

Yinson Holdings Berhad

Sembcorp Marine Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Teekay Corporation

SBM Offshore N.V

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nitrogen Generation

Seawater Injection

Fuel Gas Treatment

Produced Water

Crude Oil Separation

Chemical Injection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater Systems

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Nitrogen Generation

1.2.2 Seawater Injection

1.2.3 Fuel Gas Treatment

1.2.4 Produced Water

1.2.5 Crude Oil Separation

1.2.6 Chemical Injection

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Shallow Water

1.3.2 Deepwater

1.3.3 Ultra-Deepwater Systems

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bumi Armada Berhad

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bumi Armada Berhad Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 MODEC, Inc

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MODEC, Inc Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 BW Offshore

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BW Offshore Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Bluewater Energy Services B.V

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bluewater Energy Services B.V Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 COSCO Shipyard Group Co. Ltd

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 COSCO Shipyard Group Co. Ltd Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Yinson Holdings Berhad

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Yinson Holdings Berhad Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Sembcorp Marine Ltd

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Sembcorp Marine Ltd Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

