Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry

Description

Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) is a floating tank system used by the oil and gas industry particularly in offshore operations. Floating production vessels are built with processing facilities, allowing it to handle the oil or gas it receives from nearby platforms or templates. Processed oil or gas is stored in the FPSO until a sufficient amount has been collected to fill a tanker. At which point, the unit offloads the stored material using a loading hose into a tanker going ashore.

FPSO vessels are popular as they can be easily moved and installed to nearby platforms and also allow for easy transportation of oil to tankers or pipelines. Once an existing field has been depleted FPSO can then be moved to other locations. This makes them suitable for smaller fields which can be depleted quickly and avoids the need for installing permanent expensive pipelines.

The vessels often take the form of traditional tankers. In addition to dedicated vessels that are designed for FPSO, oil and gas tankers can be converted to an FPSO vessel which also makes them an economical and flexible option

Several factors drive the FPSO industry developing, such as rising demand of oil, mostly from developing economies, depleting easily accessible oil reserves, and so on.

Entering 2010, with the global economic recovery from financial crisis, the demand for oil has a large growth and since then, FPSO market is regaining the pre-recession growth rate. In global FPSO industry, Korea, Singapore and China are still the largest three manufacturing countries and contributed to more than 80% of the total FPSO products.

In the next few years, with the stable improvement of global economic, FPSO industry will develop stably, as well as other offshore engineering equipment.

The global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jiangsu Qili

HFM

Nantong Metal forming

Zhejiang Weili

Rongcheng Metal Forming

Schuler

Jier Machine-tool

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spread Mooring

Single Point Mooring (SPM)

Dynamic Positioning (DP)

Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-deep Water

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)

1.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Spread Mooring

1.2.3 Single Point Mooring (SPM)

1.2.4 Dynamic Positioning (DP)

1.3 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow Water

1.3.3 Deep Water

1.3.4 Ultra-deep Water

1.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Business

7.1 Jiangsu Qili

7.1.1 Jiangsu Qili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jiangsu Qili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 HFM

7.2.1 HFM Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 HFM Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nantong Metal forming

7.3.1 Nantong Metal forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nantong Metal forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zhejiang Weili

7.4.1 Zhejiang Weili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zhejiang Weili Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rongcheng Metal Forming

7.5.1 Rongcheng Metal Forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rongcheng Metal Forming Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Schuler

7.6.1 Schuler Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Schuler Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Jier Machine-tool

7.7.1 Jier Machine-tool Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Jier Machine-tool Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

