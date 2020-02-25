Floating Power Plant Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Regional Forecast To 2023 Research Report

Floating Power Plant Market Information Report: Information by Power Source (Renewable and Non-Renewable) Capacity (0-50 MW, 6-20 MW, 21-100 MW, 101-250 MW, above 250 MW) And by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

A floating power plant, having a power generation capacity is made out of an existing cargo ship. Generally, floating power plants are usually self-propelled and can go overseas and connect to the national grid, wherever required. Floating power plant can be a potential alternative for land-based power plants as these kinds of power plants can cater to increasing power demand, especially in remote and rural areas. Floating power plants also possess certain advantages which will help to drive the market of floating power plants. Some of these advantages include fast supply of electricity to areas with limited infrastructure, can be relocated to the areas where the electricity is needed, requires lesser space as compared to land-based power plants, and provides secure power supply in case of earth quakes and floods.

Increasing demand for clean energy to drive renewable floating power plants, various advantages over land-based power plants, and increasing demand for power, coupled with lack of proper infrastructure are some of the key drivers for floating power plant market. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region within the floating power as the region has the highest offshore wind potential and the countries in the region are focusing on energy generation from renewable sources.

Floating Power Plant market has been segmented on the basis of power source, capacity, and region. Based on power source, the market is classified into renewable and non-renewable. The non-renewable segment is expected to dominate the floating power plant market due to lack of proper infrastructure and focus of many economies is still on conventional or non-renewable energy resources, contributing towards increasing share of non-renewable segment. However, renewable segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate due to increasing demand for energy efficiency mandates as well as demand for clean energy. Floating power plant has also witnessed demand in the offshore site where offshore wind is available in significant amount. Floating solar and wind have witnessed a rise in installations, owing to its benefits over the land-based solar plants. All these factors are expected to positively trigger the demand for floating power plants.

Floating Power Plant market by region is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and rest of the world. Rest of the world is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to increasing installation of floating power plants, especially in Middle East. Many countries in the region are focusing on floating power plants through various upcoming projects expected to be foreseen in the region. For instance, Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, in partnership with Indonesian power company PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali developed the world’s largest floating solar photovoltaic power plant.

The global Floating Power Plant market is expected to expand at ~10.35% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Floating Power Plant Market:

Global Floating Power Plant market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. In 2017, Rest of the world dominated the floating power plant market due to increasing demand for energy and various projects which showcasing the increasing installation of floating power plants. For instance, Etihad Esco is planning to install floating solar PV power plant after being awarded a contract by Dubai Electricity Water Authority (DEWA). This contract will be a milestone for Etihad Esco in reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of the most advanced countries for implementing renewable energy sources, thereby driving the global floating power plant market in the region.

Key Players:

The key players of global Floating Power Plant market are Floating Power Plant A/S, Upsolar Global Co., Ltd, Seatwirl AB, Ideol SA, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE, Principle Power, Inc., Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd., Ciel & Terre International, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, Caterpillar Inc, Mitsubishi Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Wärtsilä Corporation, Siemens AG, and General Electric Company, among others.

