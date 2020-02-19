Floating Offshore Wind Power -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Floating Offshore Wind Power Industry

Description

A floating wind turbine is an offshore wind turbine mounted on a floating structure that allows the turbine to generate electricity in water depths where fixed-foundation turbines are not feasible. Floating wind farms have the potential to significantly increase the sea area available for offshore wind farms, especially in countries with limited shallow waters, such as Japan. Locating wind farms farther offshore can also reduce visual pollution, provide better accommodation for fishing and shipping lanes, and reach stronger and more consistent winds.

European region is anticipated to garner major share in floating offshore wind power market as the region is witnessing massive thrust on development of wind power sector. The European countries have formulated policies to curb the consumption of energy from conventional sources that causes pollution which creates massive opportunities for renewable power development.

The global Floating Offshore Wind Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floating Offshore Wind Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating Offshore Wind Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction

General Electric Company

Nexans

A2 SEA

Eew Group

Senvion

Adwen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Turbines

Floating Foundations

Anchoring Systems

Other

Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Deepwater

