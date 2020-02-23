Flight Simulator Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Demand, Overview, Price and Forecasts To 2023

Flight Simulator Market: Information by Type (Full Flight Simulator, Flight Training Device, & Others), by Platform (Fixed Wing Simulator, Rotary Wing Simulator, & UAV Simulator), by Application (Military & Commercial), & by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Flight Simulator Market Scenario:

The Global Flight Simulator Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4% during the review period.

The Global Flight Simulator Market has been segmented by type, platform, application and region. Based on type, the flight simulator market is divided into full flight simulator, flight training device, & others. In 2017, the full flight simulator segment accounted for the largest market share as it creates realistic training environment including motion, sound, visuals and all other aircraft operations. Based on platform, the flight simulator market is divided into fixed wing simulator, rotary wing simulator, and UAV simulator.

In 2017, the fixed wing simulator segment accounted for the largest market share as there is an ever-increasing demand of both airliners and fighter jets throughout the world and need for skilled pilots to operate them. Based on application, the flight simulator market is divided into commercial and military. In 2017, the military segment accounted for the largest market share. In defense sector, the flight simulators are vital as military operations such as piloting a combat aircraft, dropping bombs, and firing missiles, among others are difficult to perform in the real world.

The Global Flight Simulator Market has also been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. North America region in this report includes the US and Canada. The US military is likely to receive USD 674 billion in support in 2019 for new fighter jets, Black Hawk helicopters, among others, which indirectly influences the flight simulator market in this country. Similarly, Canada is set to acquire used F-18 fighter jets from Australia, which generates a further scope of the market in this country.

Flight simulator is an equipment which creates artificial flight environment. It is mainly used for the purpose of training pilots in operating manned and unmanned aerial vehicles. Simulator offers a cost-effective alternate to live training. Over a period, the computer processors got more powerful, so did the graphics, computing speed, hardware, and the visual displays, of the simulation platform. This has enabled features such as piloting a plane more realistic. Hence, in today’s current budget-constrained situation, both the airline operators and military organizations are keen on procuring simulation solutions in order to train their pilots efficiently and in a cost-effective manner.

Flight Simulator Market Key Players:

The key players in the Global Flight Simulator Market are CAE Inc. (Canada), ECA SA (France), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Flightsafety International Inc. (US), FRASCA International, Inc. (US), Indra Sistemas SA (Spain), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), Thales SA (France), TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (US), and United Technologies Corporation (US).

Download Sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6885

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Takeaways

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

Continues…

List Of Table:

Table 1 Global Flight Simulator Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Flight Simulator Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Flight Simulator Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Flight Simulator Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Flight Simulator Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 6 Global Flight Simulator Type Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 7 North America: Flight Simulator Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 8 Europe: Flight Simulator Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continues…

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flight-simulator-market-7146

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]