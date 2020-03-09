Flight Line Testing Equipment Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2028

Flight Line Testing Equipment: Introduction

Flight line testing equipment for military and commercial aircraft is becoming more compact, powerful and lighter. Reliable and functional tests on military and commercial aircraft transponders, Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS), and Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN) can be carried out using such flight line testing equipment. The flight line testing equipment is incorporated to accumulate data before, during and after a flight. The data gathered by flight line testing equipment is analyzed in order to deduce the aero-dynamic flight aspects that help validate the design and safety properties. Flight line testing equipment enable the accomplishment of two primary tasks – verifying the aircraft capabilities for government certification and customer acceptance, and locating and fixing design problems in an aircraft. Flight line testing equipment can be used to test a single new system in an existing aircraft, or to finalize the development and certification of a new aircraft.

Flight Line Testing Equipment: Market Dynamics

The ever-increasing adoption of aircrafts for the military and commercial sectors is expected to drive the global flight line testing equipment market. The rising integration of complex electronic systems into military and commercial aircrafts demands efficient inspection of such systems for the purpose of safety and security of the passengers. Sudden malfunction of such complex electronic systems may result in heavy casualties and fatalities. This factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the global flight line testing equipment market during the forecast period. The aviation industry can incur heavy expenses due to technical malfunctions. Governments and aircraft manufacturers are motivated to procure efficient flight line testing equipment in order to avoid such expenses. This factor is also estimated to drive the global flight line testing equipment market during the forecast period.

Flight Line Testing Equipment: Market Segmentation

By aircraft type, the global flight line testing equipment market is segmented into,

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

In the case of military aircrafts, the national government contracts with aircraft manufacturers to build and test aircrafts that meet the particular military mission capabilities. Specialized flight line testing equipment for the air force is utilized in such cases. For commercial and civil aircrafts, flight line testing equipment is incorporated in order to certify the applicable performance of aircrafts and ensure the safety of passengers and goods.

By service, the global flight line testing equipment market is segmented into,

Sales Services

Maintenance Services

Rental Services

Flight Line Testing Equipment: Regional Market Outlook

The flight line testing equipment market in the Middle East and Africa region is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the global flight line testing equipment market during the forecast period. This growth may be attributed to the heavy funding assigned by the national governments to their air force. Flight line testing equipment market in Latin America is also expected to register a significant adoption rate during the forecast period. Currently, the flight line testing equipment market in North America hold the largest market share of the global flight line testing equipment market. High adoption rate of efficient and automated inspection equipment in the commercial and military sectors drives the North American flight line testing equipment market. High presence of flight line testing equipment providers in North America, especially the United States, is another factor driving the flight line testing equipment market in the region. The market is Western Europe holds the second largest market share of the global flight line testing equipment market, followed by the SEA and others of APAC market.

Flight Line Testing Equipment: Key Market Players

The key players in the global flight line testing equipment market include Textron Systems; Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.; BAE Systems; and Frontier Electronic Systems Corp, among other fight line testing equipment market players.

