Flexographic Printing Plates Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Introduction and Need of the Product:

Flexographic printing has gained significant attention for the printing application in the food & beverages packaging industry in the last two decades. The printing technique is widely used for printing on the paper & paperboard products and flexible packaging such as bags, pouches, packaging films, labels, etc. The printing technique is not just used to print on specialty films but also on non-porous substrates such as plastic bags & pouches. The flexographic printing process utilizes a flexible relief plate which is adhered to a printing cylinder. The relief plate is also known as flexographic printing plate. The plate is made up of the liquid or solid photopolymer material or molded rubber material. The image area which needs to be printed on substrate is raised above the relief plate. The plates could be produced using analog or digital platemaking processes. During the printing process, the inked plate mounted on the roller directly applies image to the substrate material. The substrate material could be coated paper or packaging films & foils. Flexographic printing plates are available in the variety of sizes to suit printing application on different packaging products including liquid cartons, corrugated boxes, labels & films, etc. The three types of flexographic press widely used today are stack press, in-line press, and common impression cylinder press. Flexographic printing is prominently used in the food & beverages industry. Food & beverages industry could be segmented into snacks food, ready-to-eat meals, pet food, bakery products, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and others.

Flexographic Printing Plates Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for flexographic printing plates will increase as the demand for different food & beverages products packaged in suitable packaging formats continues to increase in the next few years. Manufacturers of the flexographic printing plates are investing high amounts of money on research and development of the more efficient plates to differentiate their product offerings from other market players. The demand for the flexographic printing plates may decline in the next few years due to the introduction of the alternative printing technologies. However, it is estimated that the flexographic printing will continue to dominate the printing market for the food & beverages packaging products. The flexographic printing plates market is a consolidated market with some of the players dominating the market with the combined market share of more than 50% in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, the market may soon become fragmented due to increasing number of manufacturers of the flexographic printing plates. There are high growth opportunities for the new entrants to capture market share from established market players through offering highly innovative and differentiated product offerings.

Flexographic Printing Plates Market: Market Segmentation:

Flexographic Printing Plates Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Photopolymer Liquid Photopolymer Solid Photopolymer

Molded Rubber

Among the material type, photopolymer material dominates the flexographic printing plates market.

Flexographic Printing Plates Market Segmentation: By Substrate Material

Coated Paper

Film & Foil

Flexographic Printing Plates Market Segmentation: By Plate Type

Digital Plates Solvent-based Solvent-free

Conventional Plates

Flexographic Printing Plates Market Segmentation: By Ink-Application

Solvent-based Inks

Water-based Inks

UV-based Inks

Flexographic Printing Plates Market Segmentation: By End-Use

FMCG Food Snacks Food Ready-to-eat Meals Pet Food Bakery Products Dairy Products Others (Cereals, Vegetables, etc.)

Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household

Non-FMCG Pharmaceuticals Others (Automotive, Chemical, etc.)



Flexographic Printing Plates Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Flexographic Printing Plates market is segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The North America region dominates the market, in terms of production of the flexographic printing plates. In North America, the U.S. dominates the market with market share of more than 85% in the flexographic printing plates market. However, Europe also offer high growth opportunities for the new entrants in the flexographic printing plates market. The market consolidation may decline in near future due to increase in number of manufacturers in the region. Asia-Pacific and Latin America also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global flexographic printing plates market. Although Japan represent slightly lower growth due to maturing market and well establish players in the region.

Flexographic Printing Plates Market: Market Players

Some of the players in the Flexographic Printing Plates market are Toray Industries, Inc., Crown Flexo Graphics, Inc., Flint Group, Gallus Group, Flexicon Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Dynamic Dies Incorporated, Eastman Kodak Company, Dantex Group, Fujifilm Corporation, JET Europe BV, Precision Rubber Plate Co., Inc., Luminite Products Corporation, Asahi Photoproducts Group, Schawk, Inc. (SGK Group), Flexographic Printing Plate Co Inc., Bak Gravür Teknolojisi San. Tic. A?, DigiFlex ltd., Associated Packaging, Inc., and Container Graphics Corporation.

