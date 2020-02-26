Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Widespread Adoption from Packaging Industries amid Prevalence of Digitization Observed

Over the past fifty years, flexographic printing has garnered eyeball owing to its myriad of applications and flexibility with various substrates. With the ability to print upwards of seven passes in a single go, flexography provides more process colors vis-à-vis traditional offset printing . Flexography is famous for offering quality results with its tremendous efficiency in speed. Despite prevalence of digitization by many printing sectors, flexographic printing inks market remains nonchalant. Today’s flexography utilizes flexible photopolymer printing plates which are laser engraved with the relief or image to be printed.

These insights draw resemblance from the intelligence report, titled, “Flexographic Printing Inks Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025,” which has been lately added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) expanding repository. Assessing the flexographic printing inks apropos market revenue, the market is anticipated to grow at the rate of over 4 percent during the period 2018-2026. The robust growth of packaging industries—food, medical, namely augurs well for the development of the flexographic printing inks market. Swift drying and use of non-toxic inks make flexographic printing wanted in the food packaging printing industry. Substantially, given flexography is apt for food packaging, it is widely being used in medical packaging on hygiene bags, wrappers and plastics. The sheer ability of flexographic printing to print on a myriad of substrates and surfaces make it apt for printing on brown corrugated boxes used in shipping and storage business. Even the popularity of internet and e-books has not deterred the market for newspapers, books and magazines. Besides, the production of posters, flyers, and newspaper inserts immensely reap benefit from flexographic printing’s capability to rapidly print large print jobs. Over the past decade, flexographic printing inks manufacturers have played their roles to propel sustainability by introducing inks with lower VOC content. Inevitably, the popularity of water-based inks which significantly reduces the amount of toxins released into the atmosphere has spurted.

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the flexographic printing inks market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the flexographic printing inks market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of flexographic printing inks.

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating flexographic printing inks market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to flexographic printing inks market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

A comprehensive analysis of competitive landscape of the flexographic printing inks market is underpinned through the incorporation of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Accordingly, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delineates strategies undertaken or deployed by leading companies in the flexographic printing inks market. Meanwhile, the report is propelled by inclusion of SWOT analysis, company profile, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research offer a robust assessment on flexographic printing inks market. Primary research embodies unbiased review from experts, telephonic interview, veracious views from surveys and seasoned analyst. Meanwhile, the secondary research incorporates Factiva, EC filing, trade journals and resourceful database. The report also includes Y-o-Y projections and absolute dollar opportunity analysis.

