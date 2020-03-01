Flexographic Inks Market: Water-based Inks Supersede Solvent-based Inks

Need for faster printing speeds, development in printing substrates and more cost effective processes and rigorous environmental regulations pose challenges to the ink manufacturers. Flexography is apt for printing on coated and uncoated paper materials, non-porous substrates incorporating metallized and paper foils, plastic films used in the packaging industry. Further, flexographic printing is in an appropriate and cost effective printing method which owes its development to relentless ameliorations in the quality of the printed work produced. These excerpts draw resemblance from the report titled, “Flexographic Inks Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been freshly added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-expanding repository. Water-based flexo inks continue to progress at the expense of solvent-based inks. Besides, radiation curing inks such as UV- and EB-curable are prevalently used and offer a lucrative opportunity to the flexographic inks market. Owing to environmental and health reasons, water and non-volatile products have taken the place of traditional organic solvents. In a bid to address rising VOC emissions concern, U.S. environment watchdog—Environmental Protection Agency has come up with the EPA test method 24 as a standard test to decide to figure out the amount of VOCs in inks. As such, rigorous regulations have compelled flexographic inks manufacturers to adhere to the health, environment and safety standards.

The report provides a coherent analysis on the flexographic inks market which is backed up by qualitative and quantitative analysis. Additionally, the report delves into the happenings surrounding the market that have considerable impact on the growth of the Flexographic inks market, incorporating drivers, opportunities, trends and restraints.

The report includes executive summary, overview section which reveal a deep dive analysis of the Flexographic inks market. Furthermore, market overview section focuses on PESTLE analysis to present a thorough assessment on the market. Meanwhile, the overview section delineates Porters' Five Force analysis that will aid in analyzing competitive scenario with pertaining to flexographic inks market.

The coherent assessment of competitive scenario of the flexographic inks market is propelled by assessment of Porters' Five Force Analysis.

Flexographic Inks Market: Research Methodology

The report is backed up by thorough research undertaken to provide a robust analysis. Primary sources and secondary sources have been used to provide a prudent assessment on flexographic inks market. The secondary research includes EC filing, Factiva, trade journals and resourceful database. Further, the report is propelled by primary research, incorporating genuine review from experts, genuine views from seasoned analyst, surveys and telephonic interview.

