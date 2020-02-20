Flexible Substrate Market to See Strong Growth and Business Scope by 2024

Printed electronics technologies which are used to design electrical devices on various substrates, is a key driver for the growth of flexible substrate market.

The increasing demand of OLEDs (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) which are made up of carbon-based organic materials and emits light on applying electricity, are boosting the growth of the flexible substrate market.

Major opportunities identified in the flexible substrate market is the growing demand for product from fast growing developing regions. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are among the fastest growing market for the consumer electronics. Moreover, these countries have also set out ambitious renewable power capacity addition targets particularly in solar power.

Some of the major players operating in the global flexible substrate market are Dupont Teijin Films, Kolon Industries Inc., Polyonics Inc., American Semiconductor Inc., Corning Incorporated, Heraeus Group, I-Components Co. Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, and 3M.

