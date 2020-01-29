Flexible Packaging North America Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Flexible Packaging Market in North America 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database
About Flexible Packaging
In flexible packaging, the packaging is made of flexible material, the shape of which can be changed as per requirement. Flexible packaging can be in the form of pouches, wraps, and flexible containers, for both, primary and secondary packaging applications.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the flexible packaging market in North America will earn a revenue of almost USD 25 billion by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flexible packaging market in North America for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Technavio’s report, Flexible Packaging Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amcor
• Bemis
• Berry Global
• Mondi
• Sealed Air
Market driver
• Rising demand for pouch packaging
Market challenge
• Volatility in raw material prices
Market trend
• Rising market consolidation
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE
• Segmentation by material type
• Comparison by material type
• Plastic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Paper – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Foil – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by material type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Country comparison
• US – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Canada – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Mexico – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Rising market consolidation
• Emergence of biodegradable packaging
• Advance recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Amcor
• Bemis
• Berry Global
• Mondi
• Sealed Air
Continued…….
