Flexible Packaging North America Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Flexible Packaging Market in North America 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Flexible Packaging

In flexible packaging, the packaging is made of flexible material, the shape of which can be changed as per requirement. Flexible packaging can be in the form of pouches, wraps, and flexible containers, for both, primary and secondary packaging applications.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the flexible packaging market in North America will earn a revenue of almost USD 25 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flexible packaging market in North America for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Technavio’s report, Flexible Packaging Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Mondi

• Sealed Air

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3167677-flexible-packaging-market-in-north-america-2018-2022

Market driver

• Rising demand for pouch packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rising market consolidation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3167677-flexible-packaging-market-in-north-america-2018-2022

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE

• Segmentation by material type

• Comparison by material type

• Plastic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Paper – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Foil – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by material type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Country comparison

• US – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Canada – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Mexico – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising market consolidation

• Emergence of biodegradable packaging

• Advance recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Mondi

• Sealed Air

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)