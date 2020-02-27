FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2025

Flexible Packaging Market”, published by WiseGuy Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Flexible Packaging Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Growing per capita income in emerging economies, paradigm shift in lifestyles, growth of health consciousness are some of the key drivers positively influencing the industry growth. Availability of raw material resources, and lower trading barriers giving rise to international trade have been anticipated to drive the technology over the forecast period.

The technology is predicted to witness significant growth owing to the growing middle-class population, escalating demand from healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, household products, and food & beverage sectors. Furthermore, shifting trends towards convenient packaging for user-friendliness and lightweight characteristic are anticipated to gain the traction over the forecast period.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of type, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Stand-up pouches

• Flat pouches

• Rollstocks

• Gusseted bags

• Wicketed bags

• Wraps

• Others

On the basis of material, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Plastic films

• Papers

• Aluminum foils

• Bio-plastics

Based on printing technology, this report includes the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, majorly segregated into

• Flexography

• Rotogravure

• Digital printing

• Other printing technologies

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Other

Key players: Overview of market leaders in AI in Agriculture market by top manufacturers/players, with flexible packaging revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including AR Packaging,Bemis Company, Inc, Reynolds Group Holdings, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Flair Flexible Packaging Solution, Reynolds Group Holdings, Bischof + Klein International,Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Huhtamäki Oyj, Coveris Holdings S.A, Sonoco Products Company, Clondalkin Group, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Südpack Verpackungen, and Mondi Group.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. Key Trends

5. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE (2017-2025)

5.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Stand-up Pouches

5.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Flat Pouches

5.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Rollstocks

5.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Gusseted Bags

5.5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Wicketed Bags

5.6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Wraps

5.7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Others

6. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL (2017-2025)

6.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Plastic Films

6.1.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polypropylene

6.1.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polyethylene

6.1.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Poly Vinyl Chloride

6.1.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Biaxiallyoriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.1.5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

6.1.6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polyamide

6.1.7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polystyrene

6.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Papers

6.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Aluminum Foils

6.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Bio-Plastics

7. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRINTING TECHNOLOGY (2017-2025)

7.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Flexography

7.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Rotogravure

7.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Digital Printing

7.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Others

8. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION (2017-2025)

8.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Food & Beverages

8.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Healthcare

8.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Cosmetics & Toiletries

8.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Others

9. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION (2017-2025)

………..

10. MARKET COMPETITION ANALYSIS

10.1. Market Share/Positioning Analysis

10.2. Key Innovators

10.3. Company Profiles

