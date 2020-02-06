Flexible Packaging Market 2019 with top countries data : Cost Analysis, Regions, Key Players, Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Price and Gross Margin by 2023

Report Title: Global Flexible Packaging Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Flexible packaging is a rapidly growing segment in the global packaging industry, and it integrates the best qualities of plastic film, aluminum foil, and paper to offer a wide range of protective properties. It can take the shape of a bag, pouch, or any part of a package whose shape can be readily changed. Such packaging is used for various products in consumer as well as industrial applications to protect, market, and distribute a variety of products.

Amcor, Bemis, Constantia Flexibles, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Coveris, Sonoco, Berry

This report focuses on the Flexible Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Food & beverage was the largest application segment, accounting for more than three fourth of the global volume in 2018.

The worldwide market for Flexible Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

Paper

Aluminum foil

Plastic

Bioplastic Major applications are as follows:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics