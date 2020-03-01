Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends And Market Analysis By 2022

Summary
Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Information Report by Type (Paper, Aluminum Foil, Polymer Films, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Personal Care, Health Care, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022
Market Scenario
Flexible lid stock packaging is a type of flexible packaging made up of material or stock which is used to form a lid. For example, the materials which can be heated and sealed over the open ends of the packages.
The rise in the disposable income in developing countries and the increase in demand for the ready-to-consume food are majorly contributing to the growth of the flexible lid-stock packaging market. The market is also extensively driven by reduction in the cost of raw materials required for the manufacturing of flexible lid stock packaging and the ease of handling the packets with barrier properties. Flexible lid stock packages also offer sterile properties, which make it suitable for use by the pharmaceutical companies, further driving the growth of the market. The easy and long term storage capacity of the flexible lid stock packaging further drives the growth of the market.
Key Players
The key players of Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Mondi plc. (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), EP Industries Ltd. (Alfreton, England), Wipak Germany GmbH (Germany), Anchor Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.) Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.) and others.
Regional Analysis
The Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market can geographically be segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global flexible lid stock packaging market due the increase in disposable income in the developing economies such as India and China. The other factors contributing to the growth of the market are convenient handling and the rising trend of smaller households which majorly use products stored in small flexible lid stock packages in the region.
Study Objectives of Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global flexible lid stock packaging market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyse the global flexible lid stock packaging market based on various factors such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, application and by region
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the flexible lid stock packaging market
