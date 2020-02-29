Flexible Heater Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2028

Flexible heater is a screen printed or wire-wound heater which can be conformed to any surface that requires heating. It comes in variety of shape, dimensions, and has been gaining increasing popularity for its ability to operate with improved performance under high temperature conditions. Further, the flexible heater has low thermal mass which can be molded into shape of the heated object. Increasing use of these heaters in various commercial as well as industrial applications has directly influenced the development of Flexible Heater Market at the global level.

The flexible heater market surpassed US$ 900 million in 2018, and is likely to witness a steady growth in the foreseeable future, as the demand from several industries for application continues to grow.

Growth of flexible heater market can also be attributed to increasing use of such heater in electronics and medical devices as an effective heating source, which can handle repeated wounds without damaging the heating elements and heating taps. Key manufacturers of flexible heater are continuously focusing on incorporation of advanced technologies in product development to improve its efficiency while reducing the cost, which may impact revenue maximization of the overall market.

Flexible Heater Market – Novel Developments

Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Heating Elements, LLC, Minco Products, Inc., All Flex Flexible Circuits, Smiths Group plc, NIBE Industrier AB, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, National Plastic Heater, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Kuhlmann Electro-Heat, Bucan, Chromalox, Zoppas Industries S.P.A, Rogers Corporation, Omega Engineering, Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, Holroyd Components Ltd, Sedes Group, Hotset GmbH, Kuhlmann Electro-Heat, Sinomas, Durex Industries, and Watlow are some of the leading players in the flexible heater market.

In April 2019, Watlow, one of the leading industries in the design and manufacture of entire thermal systems, introduced a batch processing feature for D4T data logger and F4T integrated controller. The company acquired Texas-based thermal system solution provider, Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide, in August 2018. The acquisition aims to improve Watlow’s thermal control capabilities that will help achieve consistent, sustainable long-term growth.

In March 2019, Rogers Corporation introduced a new water-resistant substrate for flexible heater applications called ARLON®. The new substrate to design the enhance performance and reliability of wire-wound and etched-foil flex heaters, especially those operating in underwater or high-moisture environments. The company is also known for its ARLON rapid polyimide (raPld), an advanced substrate to improve manufacturing process and performance of flexible heater applications.

In October 2018, NIBE Industrier AB, a leading flexible heater market player, completed its acquisition of Rhoss S.p.A, an Italian ventilation and air conditioning company. According the NIBE, when Rhoss becomes a wholly owned subsidiary, the company plans to take usual measures to improve the operating margin.

Flexible heater has been gaining widening application in numerous end-use industries such as food & beverage, automotive, healthcare, and even in aerospace and defense. Steady growth and development of these industries continues to positively impact the flexible heater market. Flexible heaters are also increasingly used in smart digital electronics and devices including LCD screens, RTD monitors, and 3D printers, particularly to apply direct heat in an efficient manner without affecting its reliability. In addition, they are mostly sought-after for application in surgical devices, battery warmers, and others. These factors are likely to translate into robust growth of flexible heater market in the future.

Asia Pacific to Represent Significant Share of Flexible Heater Market

Growth of flexible heater market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by the region’s strong electronics, semiconductor, and automotive industry. With several manufactures shifting production towards Asia Pacific on the back of rising demand and more availability of raw materials and labor, flexible heater market is expected to experience a promising growth in the region. Moreover, rapid industrialization, stable economic growth, and rising disposable incomes continue to remain the macroeconomic factors driving Asia Pacific flexible heater market.

High Operational Cost to Impede Flexible Heater Market Growth

Although flexible heater market is likely to maintain a strong outlook, high operational cost of the products may create a hindrance in the market growth. In addition, aggressive competition between leading and regional players is expected to negatively affect the global expansion of flexible heater market growth.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the flexible heater market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to flexible heater market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

