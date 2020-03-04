Flexible Electronics and Materials Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Global Flexible Electronics and Materials Market, by Component (Dielectric, Transistor, Display, Sensor, Silicon material), by Application (Automotive, Defence, Military, Healthcare, Biometrics, Consumer electronics) bt Forecast 2022. The major growth driver of Flexible Electronics and Materials Market includes growing demand for compact and light weight electronic products, increasing competition among commercialized technologies such as LCD, LED, and OLED, and rise in demand for technically upgraded wearable devices among others.

Overview:

Technological advancements have ushered in rapid changes that can ensure burgeoning of flexible electronics and materials market. Its features such as ruggedness, portability, cost-effectiveness, and lesser weight than the traditional ones have made it a market favorite. It has the potential to revolutionize the electronics industry. The global flexible electronics and materials market can expect substantial growth during the forecast period (2016-2022). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their endeavor to document various triggers has enlisted demands compact and lightweight products, along with growing commercialized technologies such as liquid crystal display (LCD), a light emitting diode (LED), and organic light-emitting diode (OLED). Wearable device market is also gaining traction which resultantly is impacting the flexible electronics and materials market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global flexible electronics and materials market include DuPont (U.S.), BASF (Germany), Merck Kgaa (Germany), ALTANA AG (Germany), LG Corporation (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Cymbet Corporation (U.S.), Fujifilm Dimatix (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.) Solar Frontier (Germany), and others.

Segmentation:

The global flexible electronics and materials market can be segmented by components and application.

By components, the flexible electronics and materials market can be segmented into silicon materials, dielectrics, sensors, transistors, displays, contact materials, and others.

By application, the flexible electronics and materials market includes healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, military & defense, biometrics, and others. The automotive sector is all set to register high growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the Flexible Electronics and Materials Market includes North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is the global frontrunner. The region has a well-groomed infrastructure with latest technologies playing an integral role in it. The presence of multiple international players further solidifies the regional market position.

The APAC has a similar condition in terms of the presence of market giants. What they are providing over the years, are cutting-edge technology that helps in the growth of the regional flexible electronics and materials market. Furthermore, with a huge consumer base and rising disposable income, the region is showing prospects.

Europe’s market is quite similar to that of North America and is the third largest at present. The entertainment industry is doing great in the region which is promoting the regional market further ahead. Steady growth can be expected during the forecast period.

Market Insight:

The global flexible electronics and materials market can expect strategic implementations that would help market giants expand their business and gain much better control over the market. The focus mainly stays on a new product launch, research & development, merger, collaboration, acquisition, and other methods. However, this also creates enough space for new entrants to come in and explore market possibilities. This, on the other hand, makes the market intense and competitive.

Industry Trend:

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed a new type of electronic material with a promise to promote sustainable technology. By combining protein nanowires with a polymer, flexible electronics can be created that will have biocompatibility, stability and better than silicon nanowires and carbon nanotubes that are often used for sensor applications.

Engineers from the University of Glasgow have started printing high-mobility semiconductor nanowires onto flexible surfaces that too, at an affordable price. The intention is to develop high-performance ultra-thin electronic layers. This can revolutionize flexible electronics and materials market.

