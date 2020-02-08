Flexible Display Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

A flexible display is flexible by nature. The global flexible display market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to the growing interest of many consumer electronics manufacturers to apply this display technology in mobile phones, e-readers and other consumer electronics. There are various trends which have been driving the technological innovations in the display industry which includes portability, quality, interconnectivity, screen size, user- friendliness, and power savings.

The global flexible display market is segmented into four major categories, on the basis of material into polymer, glass, and glass-reinforced plastic, on the basis of components into organic material, substrate, conductive layer, backlight panel and other components. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into e-reader, smartphone, tablet, laptop, e-paper, and television. The market is also segmented by technology into emissive and non-emissive. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world regions.

The market is driven by factors such as the rapidly growing consumer electronics goods industry and its distinctive features. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global flexible display market are manufacturing challenges and competing technologies. The growing penetration in multiple applications will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global next generation biometric technology market.

Some of the key players dominating the market are Atmel Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Corning Incorporated, Delta Electronics, Inc., Dupont Display, E Ink Holdings, Inc., Flexible Display Center (Asu), Hewlett-Packard Company, Kent Displays, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Materion Corporation, Nanolumens, Nokia, Novaled AG and Philips Electronics among others.