Fleet Management Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Fleet Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Telogis
- P&L Software
- RouteWare
- Dossier System
- GPS Insight
- Fleetio
- RTA Fleet Management
- Prophesy Transportation
- TMW Systems
- Emaint
- Encore Core
- AMCS
- Enevo
- LYTX
- ATTI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Standard Version
- Premium Version
Market segment by Application, split into
- Waste Management Company
- Government Agency
- Public Service
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Fleet Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Fleet Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Standard Version
1.4.3 Premium Version
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Waste Management Company
1.5.3 Government Agency
1.5.4 Public Service
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size
2.2 Fleet Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fleet Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fleet Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fleet Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Fleet Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fleet Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fleet Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Telogis
12.1.1 Telogis Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Telogis Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Telogis Recent Development
12.2 P&L Software
12.2.1 P&L Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 P&L Software Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 P&L Software Recent Development
12.3 RouteWare
12.3.1 RouteWare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 RouteWare Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 RouteWare Recent Development
12.4 Dossier System
12.4.1 Dossier System Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Dossier System Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dossier System Recent Development
12.5 GPS Insight
12.5.1 GPS Insight Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 GPS Insight Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GPS Insight Recent Development
12.6 Fleetio
12.6.1 Fleetio Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Fleetio Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Fleetio Recent Development
12.7 RTA Fleet Management
12.7.1 RTA Fleet Management Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 RTA Fleet Management Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 RTA Fleet Management Recent Development
12.8 Prophesy Transportation
12.8.1 Prophesy Transportation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Prophesy Transportation Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Prophesy Transportation Recent Development
12.9 TMW Systems
12.9.1 TMW Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 TMW Systems Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TMW Systems Recent Development
12.10 Emaint
12.10.1 Emaint Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Emaint Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Emaint Recent Development
12.11 Encore Core
12.12 AMCS
12.13 Enevo
12.14 LYTX
12.15 ATTI
Continuous…
