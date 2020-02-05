Flea and Tick Product Market – Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Flea and Tick Product Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global flea and tick product market is expected to reach US$ 10,115.21 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2026. The global flea and tick market is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period due to product availability through different retail channels. Additionally, treating the pets as family members has also resulted in awareness about ensuring their proper health among the pet owners.

Rising concerns about proper health of pets among pet owners has resulted in the growth of the flea and tick product market. Changing consumer attitude toward pets over the years has also resulted in the growth of this market. Companion animal services and products account for a major share of consumer expenditure in North America. Approximately 62% to 65% of households in North America own pets, commonly cats and dogs.

The global flea and tick product market has been segmented on the basis of product type, method, pet type, and geography. The flea and tick product market is segmented by product type into chewable and spot on.

On the basis of method, the market is segregated into internal and external. Based on pet type, the market is segmented into dog, cat and others Rising concerns about safety and wellbeing of the pets has resulted in rise in demand for flea and tick products globally which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of Western lifestyle among the people in terms of keeping dogs as pets.

Additionally, rising purchasing power has also resulted in the increase in awareness of health and hygiene of the pets, thus triggering the growth of the Asia Pacific flea and tick product market. The regions have been analyzed in terms of value in the flea and tick product market industry. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.