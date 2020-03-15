Flat Steel Market Size Analysis 2019, Updated Top Manufacturers, Global Industry Growth, Latest Trends, Global Forecast 2022

Flat Steel Market – Market Overview

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growth of construction & infrastructure sector and the growing need for lightweight automobiles on a global level. However, the volatile the prices of raw materials are likely to pose as a hindrance to the growth of this market. The global flat steel market has been segmented on the basis of end users, product types, and the region.

Get Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1885

Based on end-users, this market has been segmented into automobiles, construction & infrastructure, transport, and others. In developed countries, flat steel products are always in demand in the automobile sector. Due to the design flexibility, high strength, and increased durability, flat steel is used in the building & infrastructure sector. It also reduces the maintenance costs. In the energy sector, flat steel is used for building infrastructure. By the product types, the market has been segmented into a coated sheet; cold rolled sheet, hot rolled sheet, and plates. Flat steel products like coated steel products, cold-rolled coil, heavy plate, hot-rolled coil, slabs, and tinplate are used in construction.

Global Key Players:

United Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Essar Steel

Tata Steel Ltd

Hyundai Steel Co.

POSCO

SSAB

ArcelorMittal

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

6 October 2015: United States Steel announced possible consolidation of flat-rolled operations. The company worked closely with its customers and continued to operate its steelmaking operations in Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

5 MAY 2017: Essar Steel, signed a long-term supply agreement with global major Posco for the supply of 1.1 million tonne of flat steel products during the current financial year.

20 September 2017: ThyssenKrupp AG and Tata Steel Ltd. reached a tentative deal to merge their European steel businesses to create the continent’s No.2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

5 January 2017- Brazilian flat steel producers have notified distributors they are raising prices of hot- and cold-rolled steel between 8 percent and 10 percent.

Get Browse Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flat-steel-market-1885

Flat Steel Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The Flat Steel Market is segmented in to 3key dynamics

Segmentation by Product- Plates, Coated Sheet, Hot Rolled Sheets, and Cold Rolled Sheets

Segmentation by End User – Construction & Infrastructure, Automobile, Transport and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Flat Steel Market – Regional Analysis

The global flat steel market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market for flat steel market followed by Europe and North America.

Ask [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1885