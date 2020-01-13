Flat Steel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Flat Steel Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Flat steel is referred as the sheet, coils or other flat-rolled steel product. Growth of construction, & infrastructure sector ultimately drive the flat steel market. Additionally the growing need of light weight automobiles on a global level is expected to increase the flat steel market both by value and volume. In developed countries, flat steel products are largely used in automobile sector. However, volatile the prices of raw materials are, it is expected to remain a key challenge for industry participants.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Flat Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Plates accounted for the market share of 36.8%, in terms of volume, in 2017.

The worldwide market for Flat Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

United Steel

Nippon

Essar

Tata

Hyundai

POSCO

SSAB

Arcelor Mittal

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sheets & Strips

Plates

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building & Infrastructure

Automotive & Other Transport

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flat Steel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sheets & Strips

1.2.2 Plates

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Building & Infrastructure

1.3.2 Automotive & Other Transport

1.3.3 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)



1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 United Steel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Flat Steel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 United Steel Flat Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Nippon

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Flat Steel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nippon Flat Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Essar

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Flat Steel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Essar Flat Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Tata

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Flat Steel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tata Flat Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Hyundai

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Flat Steel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hyundai Flat Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 POSCO

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Flat Steel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 POSCO Flat Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 SSAB

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Flat Steel Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SSAB Flat Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

