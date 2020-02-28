Flat Glass Coatings Market 2019 – Global Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Flat Glass Coatings Market Overview:

According to MRFR analysis, the global flat glass coatings market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the assessment period. The rising demand for flat glass in commercial, as well as residential buildings along with its rising application in the solar industry, are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, the increasing use of flat glass coatings in the automotive industry is also expected to positively contribute to the growth of the flat glass coatings market. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of solvent-based flat glass coatings are expected to be a major factor hampering the growth of the global market.

The polyurethane resin segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyurethane resins offer benefits such as durability, high gloss, high strength, and easy to clean which makes them suitable for high-performance applications.

Regional Analysis:

The global flat glass coatings market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing during the forecast period. Rising government spending on the development of infrastructure in the region and increasing automobile production are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The North American flat glass coatings market was the second-largest in 2017 and is expected to remain so during the review period. The presence of major automobile manufacturers and the growing demand for green commercial buildings in the region have led to a surge in the use of flat glass coatings.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is also likely to exhibit steady growth owing to increasing construction in the region.

Segmentation:

The global flat glass coatings market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region.

On the basis of resin type, the market has been categorized as polyurethane resin, acrylic resin, epoxy resin, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into solvent-based, water-based, and Nano.

Based on application, the global flat glass coatings market has been segmented into solar power, mirror, architectural, automotive and transportation, and others.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global flat glass coatings market are Fenzi SpA (Italy), Arkema (France), Ferro Corporation (US), Vitro (Mexico), the Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Company Limited (Japan), Nano-Care Deutschland AG (Germany), Hesse GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tribos Coatings (International) Ltd (UK), CCM GmbH (Germany), and Glas Trösch Holding AG (Switzerland).

Intended Audience:

Flat glass coatings manufacturers

Traders and distributors of flat glass coatings

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

