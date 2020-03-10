Flat Bottom Pouch Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2026

Flat bottom pouch also known as stand up pouch mainly use in food industry. The flat bottom pouch market is expected to grow at significantly high growth rate, attributed to high demand for quality packaging in premium food products and flat bottom pouch advantage such as requirement of less space and less packaging material.

Flat Bottom Pouch Market: Dynamics

The key factor driving the flat bottom pouch market are growing food industry and macroeconomic factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization growing population, etc. Increasing demand for packaged food, increasing demand for frozen foods, increasing demand for take-away products, and demand for convenient packaging are also driving the market of flat bottom pouch market. The availability of a wide range of innovative packaging solutions is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for flat bottom pouch market during the forecast period. The major factor restraining the flat bottom pouch market is comparatively high cost of packaging. The factor trending the flat bottom pouch market consumer demand for convenient packaging, increasing premium food product demand, etc. The companies in global flat bottom pouch market have significant opportunity in developed regions such as North America and Europe as these regions have relatively high growth rate over the forecast.

Flat Bottom Pouch Market: Segmentation

Basically flat bottom pouch market is segmented by application, by packaging material, by product type, and by region. On the basis of application flat bottom pouch market is sub-segmented into food, pharmaceutical, Agriculture, consumer products, and others. Among these food is expected to contribute for the significantly high revenue share over the forecast period in flat bottom pouch market, attributed to substantially increasing demand for premium packaging in food industry. On the basis of packaging the global flat bottom pouch market is segmented as plastic, paper and others, wherein plastic segment contribute comparatively high revenue share is expected to the most attractive segment over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global flat bottom pouch market is segmented into:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Consumer Products

Others

Based on packaging material the global flat bottom pouch market is segmented into:

Plastic

Paper

Others

Based on product type, the global flat bottom pouch market is segmented into:

Aseptic

Retort

Standard

Flat Bottom Pouch Market: Regional overview

Based on the geographies, global flat bottom pouch market is fragmented into five key regions — North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America accounts for a significant share of global flat bottom pouch market, owing to the rapid rise of packaging industry in the region as compared to other regions. Europe is followed by North America market in global flat bottom pouch market. The Asia Pacific region in flat bottom pouch market accounts for comparatively high value share in global flat bottom pouch market, owing to the substantial growth of labelling and packaging industry in the region. Overall, the outlook of flat bottom pouch market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, owing to the demand for innovation in the packaging industry as an anti-counterfeiting measure. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have moderate opportunity in flat bottom pouch market as the labelling industry in these regions is growing at a significantly high growth rate. There is significantly high opportunity for flat bottom pouch market players in the Asia Pacific region, attributed to significantly high growth rate for packaging industry in countries such as China and India.

Flat Bottom Pouch Market: Key Players

Few player of private label packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, ROASTAR, Mondi Group, Ampac Holdings LLC, QPACK, Bags And Pouches Pte. Ltd., Berry Plastic Corporation, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Omniverse Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Swiss Pac USA, Essentra Plc., Sappi

