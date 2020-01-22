Flashlight Market to Register a Stellar CAGR at 6.6% CAGR During 2017-2025

Understanding several aspects of the global flashlight market, Persistence Market Research has presented a well-structured analysis various trends, opportunities, challenges, restraints and growth drivers influencing the global market in its latest insightful research publication titled “Flashlight Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Several aspects of the market are assessed across important regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The exhaustive research study on flashlight market also includes competitive assessment which can be used to achieve strategic advantage over the competition in the long run. A detailed market segmentation helps to evaluate the value and volume projections of all segments for a period of eight years from 2017-2025.

Global Flashlight Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for durable, low maintenance and efficient flashlights, increasing preference for new features and advanced flashlights, advancements in illumination technologies, innovation in flashlight products for outdoor activities, rising demand for explosion-proof LED flashlights, emergence of regulated and multi-level LED lights, rising LED technology penetration, higher traction gained by EDC (Everyday Carry) flashlights in the household sector, increasing rural population in developing countries coupled with growing popularity of LED flashlights, low-cost LED flashlights, increasing demand of flashlights in oil and gas industry and sift from incandescent bulbs to LED flashlights are driving the growth of the global flashlight market. However, factors such as failure of LEDs, less awareness of modern flashlights, threat of piracy, lack of standardization and high cost of tactical flashlights are restraining the growth of the global flashlight market.

Global Flashlight Market: Segmental Analysis

The global flashlight market has been segmented by light source, by end-user, by application and by region.

The LED segment by light source is the most lucrative segment and poised to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1% throughout the period of assessment 2017-2025. This segment is also estimated to reflect a high market share and expected to reach a market evaluation of more than US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2025, thus dominating the global flashlight market by light source

By end user, residential segment is the largest segment, and is more likely to lead the global market. This segment is expected to grow at a high 6.8% CAGR and is estimated to reach a market valuation of about US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of 2025. The industrial segment is also picking up steam, but portrays less market valuation as compared to residential segment

By region, Asia Pacific shows high lucrativeness and is expected to reach a high market valuation, a little over US$ 3 Bn by 2025 end thus dominating the global market by region. The Asia Pacific flashlight market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. North America stands second in terms of growth rate and market value in the coming years

Global Flashlight Market: Forecast Highlights

The global flashlight market has been witnessing stellar growth since past few years. According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for flashlights is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of assessment 2017-2025. The global flashlight market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reflect a market valuation a little more than US$ 8.2 Bn by the end of 2025.

Global Flashlight Market: Competitive Assessment

The global flashlight market covers a detailed study on various key players involved in the market. The key companies such as Mag Instrument Inc., SureFire, LLC, Dorcy International Inc., Streamlight Inc., Browning Arms Company, Larson Electronics LLC, Pelican Products, Inc., Nite Ize Inc., Bayco Products Inc., and Energizer Holdings, Inc., are profiled in this research report.