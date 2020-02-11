Flashing Cement Market Significant Growth Foreseen by 2026

Flashing Cement Market: Overview

Flashing cement is a specially formulated asbestos-free cement used for repairing leaks in shingles, metal or asphalt roofs, concrete, SBS or APP modified bitumen membranes flashings on walls, flues, chimneys, downspouts, skylight flashings, and cornices. Flashing cement is produced from refined asphalt and low aromatic petroleum solvents, along with non-asbestos fibers added for reinforcement. It is also used as a membrane flashing adhesive. It is slump-resistant and highly flexible for high slope and vertical applications. Flashing cement can be applied using a square notched trowel or standard V-notched trowel. It is applied on both the back of the flashing sheet and the substrate for better adhesion. Applications over irregular or porous substrates may require an approximate total of 2½ gallons to 4 gallons per square.

Demand for flashing cement is increasing in residential applications due to rise in residential construction in developing countries. Companies operating in the global flashing cement market are striving to explore new and better ways of manufacturing flashing cement. Development of new manufacturing processes of flashing cement is estimated to propel the flashing cement market in the next few years. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the flashing cement market during the forecast period.

Flashing Cement Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global flashing cement market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the consistent use of flashing cement for repairing asphalt or metal roofs in residential buildings across the globe.

In terms of region, the global flashing cement market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to constitute major share of the global flashing cement market during the forecast period. The flashing cement market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand rapidly due to rise in per capita income in developing economies in the region, such as, China and India. Increase in per capita income is boosting the spending power of consumers. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the demand for residential spaces in Asia Pacific. Additionally, rise in use of flashing cement in roofing membrane adhesives is fueling the flashing cement market in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be a lucrative market for flashing cement market during the forecast period due to rise in demand for flashing cement in commercial applications in the region.

Flashing Cement Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global flashing cement market include The Karnak Corporation, Alcor Inc., J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Co., and Gardner Coatings. These players engage in research & development activities, alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.