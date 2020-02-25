The report studies the Flash Dryers Market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that global flash dryers market trends would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2028. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, FactMR has included a new report titled “Flash Dryers Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ANDRITZ AG, etc.” to its wide online database including upcoming trends and growth factors.

Get a Free Sample Report from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1600

Flash dryers have witnessed considerable demand in the process industries such as minerals and chemical, owing to their application in the drying process. Emphasis on process efficiency and product quality has a significant impact on development of flash dryers in terms of efficacy and performance. Flash dryers have witnessed continuous advancements in recent years, with prominent manufacturers focusing on the development of process requirement-specific flash dryers. Availability of a variety of flash dryers, ranging from small-sized to large-sized variants have further resulted in a dramatic increase in demand from the process industries, that continuously seek flash dryers with improved performance and efficiency.

Customized flash dryers that offer variations in configurations and feeding systems are witnessing an upsurge in demand, owing to changing requirements of industrial processes and growing number of food processing industries. Agitated swirl spin flash dryers, wherein material is fed to dryer housing through suitable feed mechanism mounted on the rotating swirl agitator is one of the key customized flash dryers’ developments. Demand for flash dryers with customized configurations such as double paddle mixer for backward mixing of dry products, and feed bin integrated with lump breaker is likely to propel demand for customized flash dryers.

Energy-intensive process of drying, which accounts for nearly two-fifth of energy consumed relative to other operations of process industries, has been directly affecting growth of the flash dryers market. Indirect operation of flash dryers, which need hot air/gas for drying process, result in dependency on burning fossil fuels. This further leads to additional operational costs and increases the environmental footprint of flash dryers, which in turn is a major challenge arresting growth of the flash dryers market. Additionally, stringent regulations imposed by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) on process industries have further restricted use of drying equipment, thereby impeding growth of the flash dryers market.

Browse Flash Dryers Market Report Here – https://www.factmr.com/report/1600/flash-dryers-market

Medium-sized flash dryers will continue to outsell small- and large-sized flash dryers during the forecast period. Revenues from medium-sized flash dryers are expected to account for over two-fifth share of the flash dryers market by 2028-end. Advent and advancements in continuous flash dryers has brought significant transformations in the industrial automation sector. This is fundamentally underpinned by growing investment in flash dryer development to cater to demand in food and chemical industries. Managing process time in end-use industries is a key factor that has propelled demand for medium-sized continuous flash dryers in recent years. Proliferation of SMEs apropos of drying plants in emerging markets will continue to favor demand for medium-sized flash dryers in the near future.

Consolidation has witnessed a rising trend in the flash dryers market, which can be primarily attributed to the efforts taken by manufacturers of flash dryers for meeting rising demand. Gaining a firm foothold in remunerative markets, such as in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, while strengthening their presence in developed markets such as North America and Europe, are other. The report delivers a detailed assessment on the flash dryers market, which include assessment on operating principles of flash dryers – direct drying and indirect drying, coupled with an exhaustive analysis on sizes of flash dryers and relevant end-use industries. Primary objective of the report is to support its readers in accumulating and stating all possible strategies on the basis of valuable insights, thereby facilitating them to cope up with changing dynamics of the flash dryers market, at present as well as in the near future.

You can Ask Any Questions to Our Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1600

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/